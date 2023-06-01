Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Banco Itaú Chile to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 17.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 13.12% 1.06% Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 18.66% 11.98% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion $487.62 million 5.06 Banco Itaú Chile Competitors $13.62 billion $3.07 billion 9.56

Banco Itaú Chile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itaú Chile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 631 2240 2273 61 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Banco Itaú Chile’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itaú Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile competitors beat Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

