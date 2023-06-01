BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.79. Approximately 21,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.85.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.