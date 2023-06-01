Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

BCS stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

