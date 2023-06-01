Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,589. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

