Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 79,587.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 1,260,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.