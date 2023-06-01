Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

