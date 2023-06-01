Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 5,424 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20,861.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

