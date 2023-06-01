Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 88,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

