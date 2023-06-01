Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,271,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 272,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,128,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after buying an additional 209,783 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. 3,144,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

