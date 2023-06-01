Berenberg Bank Boosts Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 960

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 970 ($11.99) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

