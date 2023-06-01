Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.53 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

