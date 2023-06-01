BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 10,851 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,650. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NOW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.08. 331,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,787. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.95, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

