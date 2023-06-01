BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 45,947 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1,156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after buying an additional 1,186,666 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. 438,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,423. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.