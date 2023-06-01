BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 48,648 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 475.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,190 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 86,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ecolab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

ECL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

