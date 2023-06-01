BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 11,856 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,427,491 shares of company stock worth $2,611,986,386. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.78. 2,125,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,410. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

