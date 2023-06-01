BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 572.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,716 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 156,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,745,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 332,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,315. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.