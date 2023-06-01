BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 19,028 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,652. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.