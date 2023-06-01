BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,683 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.03. 151,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,855. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.