BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 109 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.58. 186,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,118. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

