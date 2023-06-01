BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,540 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW remained flat at $201.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 597,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,360. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.