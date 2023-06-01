bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 10.1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

