Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 11,849 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 11,849 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $16,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,575,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,982,082.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

About Biodesix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,562 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 407,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 896.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 541.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,096 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.