Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 11,849 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 11,849 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $16,114.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,575,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,982,082.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
