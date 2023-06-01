Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as high as C$8.64. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 31,845 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of C$657.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0661578 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

