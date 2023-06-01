Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.13

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and $44,633.08 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025795 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

