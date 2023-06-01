BITICA COIN Price Up 65.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $41,747.32 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.60 or 1.00060987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05339357 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $34,614.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

