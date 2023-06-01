BitShares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $358,390.57 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. BitShares has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $358,390.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,005,776 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

