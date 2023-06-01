BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Announces $0.28 Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 60.00% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

