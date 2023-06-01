BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 241,969 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,337,194 shares in the company, valued at $189,746,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 88,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,716. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

