BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,812.81%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading

