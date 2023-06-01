BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Down 1%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,146 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 277,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 131,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,998,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

