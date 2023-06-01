Blockearth Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.50 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

