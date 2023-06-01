Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 28,201 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,440. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.