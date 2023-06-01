Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 43,701 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,120,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

