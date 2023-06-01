Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,396,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $31.08. 512,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

