Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 733.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.