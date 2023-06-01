Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,286. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.