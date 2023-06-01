Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

