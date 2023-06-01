BMO Capital Markets Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$40.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.77. The company had a trading volume of 142,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,422. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.562963 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.