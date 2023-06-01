BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765 over the last 90 days. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

BOKF stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.