BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.35 million. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

