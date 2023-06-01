Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Shares Up 0.7%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 22,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 621,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.



Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jack Creek Investment Corp. is based in New York.

