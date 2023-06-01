Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $3.63

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.