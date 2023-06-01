Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $16.33

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.88. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $684.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.