Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $14.22

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $750,948. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Magnite by 171.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 445,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 623,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 4,993.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 817,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 801,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.