Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $115.14

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

