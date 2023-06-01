Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $221.14

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

