Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.