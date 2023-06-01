Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $602.70

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $602.70 and last traded at $606.02, with a volume of 2986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $611.83.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,104.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $679.57 and a 200-day moving average of $709.85.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cable One by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

