Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. Caleres also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.