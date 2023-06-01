Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.16

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.16 and last traded at C$41.13, with a volume of 1230685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.62. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

